LOADING

Type to search

Woman arrested for threatening to blow up DeKalb County Jail

Crime and public safety Decatur Metro ATL

Woman arrested for threatening to blow up DeKalb County Jail

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 6, 2020
A map of DeKalb County.
Share

 

DeKalb County, GA – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 53-year-old woman and accused her of threatening to blow up the county jail.

The woman was identified as Tonia Johnson, a Decatur resident.

“According to warrants, Ms. Johnson made numerous phone calls to the sheriff’s office beginning on March 18, 2020, during which she used language that threatened bodily harm to Sheriff Melody Maddox and agency staff members, and she threatened to ‘blow up the jail,’ where her son is in custody,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Ms. Johnson will be charged with two counts of Harassing Phone Calls, both misdemeanors. Sheriff’s investigators located and arrested Ms. Johnson without incident at a business on Dogwood Drive in Conyers, Ga. She was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.”

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus