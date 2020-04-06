Woman arrested for threatening to blow up DeKalb County Jail

Share









DeKalb County, GA – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 53-year-old woman and accused her of threatening to blow up the county jail.

The woman was identified as Tonia Johnson, a Decatur resident.

“According to warrants, Ms. Johnson made numerous phone calls to the sheriff’s office beginning on March 18, 2020, during which she used language that threatened bodily harm to Sheriff Melody Maddox and agency staff members, and she threatened to ‘blow up the jail,’ where her son is in custody,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Ms. Johnson will be charged with two counts of Harassing Phone Calls, both misdemeanors. Sheriff’s investigators located and arrested Ms. Johnson without incident at a business on Dogwood Drive in Conyers, Ga. She was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.”

