Agnes Scott announces Vulcan Teaching Excellence, Joseph R. Gladden Jr. Public Lecture award recipients

Share









Decatur, GA — In a recent press release, Agnes Scott College president Leocadia I. Zak announced the faculty recipients of the Vulcan Teaching Excellence and Joseph R. Gladden Jr. Public Lecture Awards.

Bridget Roosa, associate professor of dance, director of dance studies, and chair of the Department of Theater and Dance, is the 2020 recipient of the Vulcan Teaching Excellence Award.

The Vulcan Teaching Award was established in 1991 and is given annually by the Vulcan Materials Company, through the Georgia Independent College Association. The award is bestowed upon a faculty member who has made a distinct difference in the areas of model classroom teaching, campus leadership, pioneering teaching methodology, creative course development and/or instructional support. It carries a $1,000 stipend endowed by Vulcan Materials and managed by the Georgia Independent Colleges Association.

The Joseph R. Gladden, Jr. Public Lecture Award is given every two years to a member of the Agnes Scott faculty whose scholarly activities are especially noteworthy. Anne Beidler, professor of art, is the 2020 recipient of this award. This award was established by the Board of Trustees to honor Joseph Gladden, who served as chair of the board for 10 years before stepping down in 2002. Award recipients are asked to give a public lecture on a topic related to their scholarly work. A stipend and release from teaching one course during the semester in which the lecture is scheduled assists the lecturer in creating the presentation.

As a printmaker, Beidler’s craft and subject matter reflect the longstanding traditions of this discipline: precision, thinking and sharing. She has a master’s depth of knowledge of the physics and characteristics of acids, inks, extenders, solvents, papers, plates, and tools, and the physical know-how to command a printing press, the press release said.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide coverage of our local elections. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.