Agnes Scott College announces 2020 Barry Goldwater scholar

Decatur, GA —Agnes Scott College’s Furyal Ahmed has been named the 2020 Goldwater Scholarship recipient.

According to a press release from Agnes Scott, Furyal is one of 396 scholars selected from the 1,343 natural science, engineering and mathematics students nominated by 461 academic institutions. The estimated pool of nominees was more than 5,000 college sophomores and juniors. Students were selected based on their strong commitment to a research career, effective display of intellectual intensity and potential for a significant future contribution to research in natural sciences, mathematics and engineering.

Furyal plans to obtain a Ph.D. in biochemistry, conduct research in the field and teach at the university level.

“The process of applying for the Goldwater Scholarship helped me to solidify both my short- and long-term career goals,” said Furyal. “Winning the scholarship has made me more confident in my abilities and has inspired me to work hard, something sorely needed during this difficult time. Receiving this scholarship has also expanded my network of professional scientists, which in turn will provide me with increased opportunities to achieve my career goal of becoming a professional researcher.”

Furyal is involved in the Agnes Scott STEM community and has been recognized by her peers as a learning assistant and used as a model for her teaching ability by the Resource Center for Math and Science, said the press release.

“I am so proud of Furyal,” Agnes Scott College President Leocadia I. Zak said in the press release. “Our ‘super-tutor,’ she is an extremely dependable and dedicated student leader, who also serves as a SUMMIT peer advisor. Her work ethic, professionalism, mature commitment to her goals and stellar intellect will ensure her success in a STEM career.”

Furyal will be spending the summer participating in a research experience for undergraduates at the University of Michigan studying enzyme mechanisms.

“I am very passionate about academics but want to have fun this summer as well,” she says. “Striking a good balance between studies and your social life is really important for your mental health.”

