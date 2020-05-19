Agnes Scott College announces additions to Board of Trustees

Share









Decatur, GA — The Agnes Scott College Board of Trustees announces the election of two new members who will join the board on July 1, 2020.

Anne Hydrick Kaiser is vice president of Community and Economic Development for Georgia Power, leading that company’s efforts to recruit new industry to Georgia and helping existing industries grow. Kaiser joined Georgia Power in 1998 in the retail sales organization. She has held a variety of positions, within the company, including vice president of Corporate Services, assistant to the president and CEO, and vice president of sales, with responsibilities for revenue generation and customer satisfaction for 2.3 million retail customers.

Kaiser previously served as vice president of Georgia Power’s Northwest Region, with responsibility for 15 counties and more than 170,000 customers. Before joining Georgia Power, Kaiser held senior marketing management positions at the accounting and consulting firm KPMG, the Westminster Schools of Atlanta and Alston & Bird law firm (Atlanta division). Kaiser holds a bachelor’s degree in public health from The University of Georgia. She is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School and the National Association of Corporate Directors’ College. Kaiser is a graduate of Leadership Atlanta and the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership.

David A. Ross is president and CEO of The Task Force for Global Health. As a recognized leader in global health, Ross has led collaborative programs to strengthen the information capacity of public health systems in the United States and other countries for more than three decades. He provides strategic direction to The Task Force and oversees 17 programs focused on disease elimination, prevention and protection. Prior to his current role, Ross served as director of The Task Force’s internationally recognized Public Health Informatics Institute (PHII) and its predecessor, All Kids Count. Today, PHII has a $7.4-million annual budget with a diverse portfolio of domestic and international programs supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and top-tier national foundations.

A thought leader and one of the pioneers of public health informatics, Ross was founding director of CDC’s first national initiative to improve the information infrastructure of public health in the United States. Before joining The Task Force, he held leadership, administrative and corporate consultant roles with the U.S. Public Health Service, CDC, a private hospital system in Maryland and one of the largest health information technology firms. Ross holds a doctor of science degree in operations research from The Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado.

“I am delighted to welcome Anne and David to our Board of Trustees. They are joining a diverse group of community and industry leaders who are passionate about the college’s mission and goals,” said Elizabeth Daniel Holder ’82, an Agnes Scott alumna and chair of the Board of Trustees. “Anne and David are coming on board at an unprecedented time in history. They will be of great assistance as we move forward to navigate ‘new normals’ in terms of education and operations at Agnes Scott.”

Also joining the board as the Agnes Scott Alumnae Association president is Whitney Ott ’03, a partner at communications and marketing firm, Jackson Spalding.

Trustees ending active service on the board as of June 30 are Gail Savage Glover ’66, Atlanta, Ga.; Bernie Todd Smith ’71, Tampa, Fla.; and Pamela A. Tipton ’86, Decatur, Ga. Those honored with election to emeritus/emerita status are Gail Savage Glover ’66; Sally A. Skardon, Greenville, S.C.; Bernard Taylor, Atlanta, Ga.; and Marsha Norman ’69; New York, NY.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.