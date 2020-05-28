Agnes Scott College announces Fulbright Student Program award recipient

Share









Decatur, GA —Agnes Scott College announced in a press release that Abisola James has received the 2020 Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award for an English Teaching Assistantship.

This competitive award is administered by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, the press release says. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic achievement, as well as ambassadorial abilities, leadership potential and language preparation. Teaching assistants help teach the English language while serving as cultural ambassadors for the U.S.

James, a political science major and an English minor, is a 2020 graduate of Agnes Scott. She has traveled throughout Mainland China and studied at the University of Shanghai, the press release said.

“These studies have inspired my interest in writing as a form of expression and political discussion,” James said in the press release. “My plan is to spend my Fulbright grant as an English teaching assistant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.”

James added, “My advice for Fulbright applicants would be to elaborate on past experiences that compelled you to apply to the program. Also, I would advise applicants to utilize the advice of faculty members to help improve their applications.”

