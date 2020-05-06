LOADING

Agnes Scott College says thanks to essential personnel, first responders, teachers and parents

Decaturish.com May 6, 2020
Photo provided by Agnes Scott
Decatur, GA – Staff from Agnes Scott College reached out to essential personnel and first responders to say thanks and leave a sign of gratitude behind. More than 100 of their signs are now placed throughout Decatur, including around Agnes Scott’s campus.

This afternoon on May 6, Agnes Scott placed additional signs at its green space at the intersection of E. College Ave. and S. McDonough. These signs are free and available for members of the community to pick up to show their support. People can walk or drive by, grab a sign and show support for essential personnel, first responders, teachers and parents, the press release said.

For more information reach out to Danita Knight, Vice President for Communications and Marketing at dknight@agnesscott.edu or call her at 404-596-2939.

Photo provided by Agnes Scott

