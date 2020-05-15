LOADING

Type to search

Atlanta Streets Alive celebrating 10 year anniversary with virtual event

Metro ATL

Atlanta Streets Alive celebrating 10 year anniversary with virtual event

Decaturish.com May 15, 2020
Image provided to Decaturish
Share

 

Atlanta, GA – The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition shared a press release to announce a virtual event to commemorate a decade of Atlanta Streets Alive. It will be held on May 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will include:

– Announcing its 2020 program and future plans for Atlanta Streets Alive, which includes increasing frequency

– Sharing messages from the founders and key supporters of Atlanta Streets Alive

– Unveiling a commemorative t-shirt available for purchase to help fund this open-streets initiative

After the event, Atlanta Bicycle Coalition is inviting locals to continue the celebration on Twitter and Instagram by sharing their favorite Atlanta Streets Alive photos from over the years, along with the #AtlantaStreetsAlive hashtag and a sentence about how this initiative has changed the way they experience the city, the press release said.

Participants can join the virtual celebration and learn more via AtlantaStreetsAlive.com.

harmel codi

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus