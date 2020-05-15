Atlanta Streets Alive celebrating 10 year anniversary with virtual event

Share









Atlanta, GA – The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition shared a press release to announce a virtual event to commemorate a decade of Atlanta Streets Alive. It will be held on May 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will include:

– Announcing its 2020 program and future plans for Atlanta Streets Alive, which includes increasing frequency

– Sharing messages from the founders and key supporters of Atlanta Streets Alive

– Unveiling a commemorative t-shirt available for purchase to help fund this open-streets initiative

After the event, Atlanta Bicycle Coalition is inviting locals to continue the celebration on Twitter and Instagram by sharing their favorite Atlanta Streets Alive photos from over the years, along with the #AtlantaStreetsAlive hashtag and a sentence about how this initiative has changed the way they experience the city, the press release said.

Participants can join the virtual celebration and learn more via AtlantaStreetsAlive.com.

