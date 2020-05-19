Avondale plans luminaria display to honor essential workers

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — On Saturday, May 23rd, residents of Avondale Estates plan to honor essential workers and medical personnel by displaying paper lanterns, or luminarias, in front of their homes at dusk.

A luminaria is a simple lantern consisting of a votive candle set in a small paper bag weighted with sand and typically placed with others along a driveway, sidewalk, or another walkway.

The organizing residents point out that luminarias are easy to make and many people probably already have the necessary supplies on hand. Their tips for creating your own luminaria include:

– The paper bags don’t have to be of any specific size or color. Plain old lunch bags will do, as will paper gift-bags.

– Sand is the usual anchor weight at the bottom of the bag but kitty litter will also work as well as gravel, some small stones or potting soil.

– Any sort of votive candles or tea lights will work and they don’t have to be new. If they have melted and stuck to the inside of the glass holder they already have an anchor. Battery operated tea lights are fine.

“I was inspired when my sister, Donna Gensler, organized a Luminary Night in her neighborhood, Piedmont Heights,” said organizer Connie Bryans. “Pictures and comments [on social media] showed how this common cause brought the community together in gratitude. In this time of social distancing, Luminary Night can be a visual demonstration of both thanks to our essential workers and a revival of our sense of belonging in our community.”

