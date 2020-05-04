LOADING

Chabad Decatur distributing masks to public

Decaturish.com May 4, 2020
Image provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA – Chabad Decatur is hosting an open to the public widespread mask distribution Thursday, May 7 at 11 a.m. People will be able to get free masks for themselves and their family members at 315 W Ponce de Leon in Decatur on Thursday morning, a press release said.

Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki of Chabad Decatur said that thanks to some generous donations, they have 5,000 masks to distribute. People will be asked to line up in their vehicles and volunteers will distribute the masks.

“We must do everything in our power to support a safe and healthy society. We call it social distancing, but it’s really about taking a stand together as a community to protect each other and overcome this challenging virus,” Slavaticki said in the press release.

The drive-thru is being done in partnership with Oakhurst Realty Partners and Redstone Investments. In addition to distributing the 5,000 masks this weekend, the Slavatickis are collecting tablets to donate to seniors and people in need so they can stay connected with family and friends.

