City of Decatur cancels all summer camps

Share









Decatur, GA – The city of Decatur has canceled all of its summer camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This includes Legacy Park Day Camp, all E Camps, sports camps, tennis, and swim camps offered by the City of Decatur’s Children and Youth Services and Active Living divisions,” the city announced.

The city currently is in the process of giving everyone refunds. Here is the full announcement:

The City of Decatur has decided to cancel all planned summer camps for this summer. This includes Legacy Park Day Camp, all E Camps, sports camps, tennis, and swim camps offered by the City of Decatur’s Children and Youth Services and Active Living divisions. We will be processing refunds for all enrolled campers in the coming weeks (this is a laborious process so please be patient with us as we work through all our camp registrations). This decision was made primarily due to the current public health environment in our state and in DeKalb County. We reviewed guidance for child care programs, schools and camps from the CDC regarding safe conditions for programs to operate. The most important factor is that our community needs to be in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic wherein we are seeing a reduction in cases over the previous 14 days, availability of testing is widespread, and contact tracing is robust and accessible in the area. Our first priority is the health and safety of our children, families and employees. With that in mind we will not operate programs until we see evidence that our community has solidly entered Phase 2 and we are equipped to be able to mitigate the risks of spreading COVID-19 within our programs (temperature checks, personal protective equipment for all employees, etc). If conditions improve and the Phase 2 status is achieved in our area, we may offer some daily All Day Camps in July. In the event we are able to offer those programs, we will send you an email notification so you can enroll on a per-day as-needed basis. We plan to be back in Summer 2021 with exciting camp offerings – mark your calendar for registration the first Saturday in January 2021.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.