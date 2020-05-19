City of Tucker announces modified summer program, reopens tennis courts

Share









Tucker, Ga. – As it continues to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Tucker’s Parks and Recreation Department decided Friday to offer a modified summer program schedule for children this summer.

Their modified program will instead take place in parks throughout Tucker, a practice which they hope will give children an opportunity to exercise and rekindle friendships while still maintaining good public health protocol.

“The more we studied this, the more we realized that, balancing the health interests of our staff and our campers, we could not offer a full-day camp this summer,” said Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson. “We hope that this modified option will provide some measure of childcare relief for parents. We know it’s going to be a great outlet for our youngsters.”

Registration and pricing will be available on the City’s website beginning Tuesday morning, May 19. Anyone who had previously registered for the City’s full-day summer camp can email parks@tuckerga.gov for a refund of their deposit or use these funds towards programming options in the parks.

The Parks Department also announced Friday plans to re-open the tennis courts at Henderson Park. The courts, which were closed last month at the recommendation of the United States Tennis Association, will re-open for limited play on Monday.

“The USTA changed their guidance, which allows us a level of comfort in re-opening the courts,” Robertson said. “It will be different: there will be no doubles tennis, each player must use their own marked tennis balls and we will be spacing players out be only allowing play on two of our four courts and on one court only at our newest facility in the Smoke Rise community. It’s a small step, but we hope to get our tennis community back out on the courts.”

The courts will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Parks employees will be on hand to serve as court monitors to ensure that good social distancing is being observed.

The City of Tucker assumed responsibility for its Parks and Recreation services from DeKalb County in 2018. Annually it hosts dozens of organized activities for kids and adults in the parks, a well as at the popular Tucker Recreation Center.

