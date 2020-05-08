City of Tucker giving away surgical-grade masks

Share









Tucker, GA – Tucker will be giving away more than 6,000 surgical grade masks to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Frank Auman made the announcement on Friday, May 8, before his State of the City Address, which begins at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

The masks will be distributed next week, with the first deliveries going to the city’s assisted living facilities. Long-term care facilities in Tucker have caused the Tucker area to have the highest COVID-19 rates in DeKalb County.

“We will distribute [the masks] to three groups: long-term care facilities in Tucker who are dealing with positive cases, local businesses who need to have masks on hand for their employees and customers, and members of the general public of Tucker who would like to have a mask of the highest protective type to wear when they need to go out of the house and into the community,” Auman said in the press release.

The city will announce more specifics next week. The city said it is paying for the masks using “line items in the Tucker budget that were impacted due to the pandemic.”

“Over the past few days, I’ve been reviewing our finances with the City’s CFO and other professional staff and we’ve identified several programs and line items where we won’t be spending budgeted funds due to the virus,” Auman said.

In related news, Auman ordered an extension on occupational taxes in the city through the end of the month so businesses won’t be penalized for being late with their business license fees.

