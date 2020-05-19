LOADING

City of Tucker giving face masks to residents

Decaturish updates Tucker

Decaturish.com May 19, 2020
Image taken from the city of Tucker's Facebook page.
Tucker, GA – Tucker residents are invited to come to one of three locations this week to pick up medical-grade masks for themselves and their families, a press release says.

The masks will be distributed at the following locations:

– Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Wednesday, May 20, 3-6 p.m.

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway Thursday, May 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

– NETWorks Cooperative Ministry, 2380 Fourth Street, Friday, May 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Five hundred masks will be available at each location and residents will be limited to a maximum of four masks unless they have more than four people present with them.

For more details, visit www.tuckerga.gov/news_detail_T14_R446.php.

