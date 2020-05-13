City of Tucker launches web app to help pandemic-conscious customers find restaurants

Share









Tucker, GA – The city of Tucker produced a web app that aims to help connect hungry customers concerned about the pandemic with local restaurants.

The app is called “Tucker Open for Business.” It features an interactive map that allows users to see if restaurants are open for delivery, takeout, or dine-in services.

“This app will give users access to information about every one of the 123 restaurants within Tucker’s city limits,” app designer David Zeh, who serves as Tucker’s GIS Analyst, said in a press release. “We’ve found that restaurants are in all stages of re-opening right now, so we hope that this will help make it easier for people to patronize our great Tucker businesses.”

To view the web app, click here.

