City Schools of Decatur names new principals for Glennwood and Westchester elementary schools

Decatur, GA – City Schools of Decatur on May 1 named new leaders for two of its elementary schools.

Kimberly Watson is the new principal at Westchester Elementary School and Holly Brookins is the new principal at Glennwood Elementary School.

Here is the full announcement for each new hire, provided by City Schools of Decatur:

Westchester Elementary

City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. David Dude is pleased to announce that Dr. Kimberly Watson has been selected as the principal of Westchester Elementary School.

Dr. Watson is excited to move from Chicago to Decatur to become the principal of Westchester. Having served as a teaching assistant, substitute teacher, teacher, teacher leader, and administrator at all levels – elementary, middle, and high school – she is committed to personal learning and development, leading with purpose, and supporting others. Dr. Watson believes every student should have access to a quality free and public education that will help them achieve academic success and create positive memories. She currently serves as Head of Middle School Campus at the Ogden International School of Chicago. Dr. Watson has an M.Ed in Elementary Education and Instructional Leadership from the University of Illinois at Chicago, M.A. in School Leadership from Concordia University, and a Ph.D. in Educational Policy, Organization, and Leadership from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

CSD received 35 applications for the position. Dr. Watson was selected after a thorough process that included gathering input from staff and parents through a survey, a performance-based writing task, and multiple interviews. The first round interview team – including teachers, SLT, PTA, and district representatives – interviewed seven individuals and narrowed the field to four candidates. The finalists were invited back for an interview with the Superintendent and a subset of members from the first round interview team.

“Thank you to the selection committee for giving your time to this important process,” Dr. Dude said. “I believe that Dr. Watson has the knowledge, experience, and ability to continue the great work happening at Westchester Elementary.”

We are excited to welcome Dr. Watson to City Schools of Decatur! Kimberly is looking forward to making Decatur her new home and to meeting the Westchester staff, students, and families.

Glennwood Elementary

City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. David Dude is pleased to announce that Dr. Holly Brookins has been selected as the principal of Glennwood Elementary School.

Dr. Brookins has been an educator for more than 20 years and knows the importance of the K-2 years. Holly is passionate about providing all children with a quality education and a strong start in life. She has worked in South Carolina, Fulton County, and Atlanta Public Schools as a teacher, student support team/RTI specialist, instructional specialist, assistant principal, and most recently, program administrator at Morningside Elementary Kindergarten Center. Dr. Brookins has a BA in Early Childhood Education from Clemson University, M.Ed in Educational Leadership from Kennesaw State, and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Mercer University.

CSD received 35 applications for the position. Dr. Brookins was selected after a thorough process that included gathering input from staff and parents through a survey, a performance-based writing task, and multiple interviews. The first round interview team – including teachers, SLT, PTA, and district representatives – interviewed seven individuals and narrowed the field to four candidates. The finalists were invited back for an interview with the Superintendent and a subset of members from the first round interview team.

“Thank you to all of the individuals that participated in this important selection process,” Dr. Dude said. “I believe that Dr. Brookins will be a great fit for the community, and she will continue the wonderful work of the school while supporting the staff and advancing the learning of all students at Glennwood.”

We are excited to welcome Dr. Brookins to City Schools of Decatur. Holly is thrilled about this new chapter in her career and cannot wait to meet the students, staff, and families of Glennwood Elementary School!

Dr. Beam and Ms. Lofstrand

Join us in celebrating Dr. Kristy Beam and Rochelle Lofstrand for the wonderful job they have done leading Glennwood and Westchester. We look forward to continuing to work with them in their new positions. Kristy Beam is transitioning to the role of Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction and Rochelle Lofstrand is the new Decatur High School Principal.