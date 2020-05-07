Confluence Bridge breaking ground

Share









Atlanta, GA — South Fork Conservancy will break ground on the Confluence Bridge on Friday, May 8, a press release said. The $2.5 million project will provide a pedestrian connection to trails along the South and North forks of Peachtree Creek. It will also provide access to acres of new greenspace in an urban community ranked as a “High Need” area for park access by the Trust for Public Land.

“This is an impressive project which will connect 25 acres of new greenspace to one of the most park-deprived areas of the city. Having easy access to local greenspace is critical now more than ever, and this bridge, made possibly by South Fork Conservancy, will deliver nature trails and creek views to thousands of people,” Atlanta City Councilmember Jennifer Ide said in the press release.

The bridge will be built northwest of I-85 between Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive, the press release says.

“In addition to connecting nearby neighborhoods to trails and parkland, it will also provide linkages to three regional trails — PATH400 and eventually, the Atlanta BeltLine and Peachtree Greenway,” the press release says.

The pedestrian bridge is 175 Fett long and includes an ADA accessible ramp. It’s 12-feet tall at its highest point and made from Corteen steel and concrete decking. A huge crane will be needed to lift into place.

Construction of the Confluence Bridge is expected to be completed by fall 2020.

“This is one of the most ambitious projects our organization has ever supported,” Park Pride Executive Director Michael Halicki said in a press release. “South Fork Conservancy is blazing new trails and taking a bold step with this pedestrian bridge to connect Atlantans to more greenspaces and natural waterways.”

