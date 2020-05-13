County plans road closures related to sewer work

Share









Decatur, GA – In a press release, DeKalb County announced three upcoming road closures that will be related to sewer work in the area.

– Construction to convert residents from septic to sewer will happen on Oakawana Road, between Sundown Drive Northeast and Briarcliff Road Northeast. It will be closed to through traffic beginning May 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

– Construction to rehabilitate 330 linear feet of aging sewer pipe will cause a single-lane closure that is set to begin along Covington Highway, between Redan Road and Canal Street, on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This section of Covington Highway will reopen on Tuesday, May 19.

– Construction to rehabilitate aging sewer pipe will cause a single-lane closure that is set to begin along Lavista Road, between Lavista Woods Drive and Crestcliff Drive, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This section of Lavista Road will reopen on Wednesday, May 20.

– Construction to rehabilitate aging sewer pipe will require a single-lane closure is set to begin along Avondale Road, between Center Street and Lake Street, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while crews work to rehabilitate approximately 341 linear feet of aging, ductile-iron sewer pipe. Construction begins on Thursday, May 21. This section of Avondale Road will reopen on Friday, May 22.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

