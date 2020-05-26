COVID-19 hospitalizations down in Georgia, but many still waiting for test results

Share









BY

Atlanta, GA — Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday that hospitalizations from COVID-19 have dropped to 887 people across the state. Officials say that’s a 40% drop from May 1.

That number, however, does not include 880 people in hospitals currently waiting for COVID-19 test results.

The Georgia Emergency Management agency keeps tabs on those people known as PUIs, or people under investigations, but does not display that number in its daily reports.

The governor’s office says it did not feel confident in the reporting process for hospitals in regards to PUI patients suspected of having COVID-19 until this Wednesday.

Numbers provided for the past three days to WABE show a decline in suspected COVID-19 patients by 145.

One hospital group that is seeing a consistent but small reduction in both PUI and confirmed COVID-19 patients over the past week is Northeast Georgia Health System, which includes the coronavirus hot spot of Hall County.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the volume of COVID-19 admissions is on a consistent decline,” Northeast Georgia Health System said on its website.

Hospital intensive care unit capacity is one major factor considered in economic reopening data, and Georgia is currently at low ICU availability with just 23%, while other factors like the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests is decreasing.

This story was provided by WABE.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.