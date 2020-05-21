Cremalosa reopening on weekends beginning May 29

Share









Decatur, GA – Cremalosa, the gelato shop located at 2657 E. College Ave. that opened in February, will officially reopen on Friday, May 29 with socially distanced patio seating from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday, May 31, the company announced.

Cremalosa will continue to serve gelato, boozy shakes, Italian beer and cocktails each week from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday each week until further notice. New flavors include Blueberry Cheesecake, Lemon My Cello (lemon custard cream with cookies), Cookies & Cream, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Mango Sorbetto and more, the press release said.

