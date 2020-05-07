LOADING

Dear Decaturish – City wide speed limits need to be reduced

COVID-19 Crime and public safety Decatur

Dear Decaturish – City wide speed limits need to be reduced

May 7, 2020
Photo by Dan Whisenhunt
Dear Decaturish,

With schools out for the year and summer activities for kids being canceled, one fact is clearly emerging: the new playground and people hangout is the street.

It is wonderful to see the crayon art, groups congregating, and bicycles, but also scary. It is not just little children but all ages. This past week walking our dogs right before bedtime there were several times we passed groups of teenagers sitting a circle in the street visiting with proper spatial distancing. They kept their eyes and ears open for approaching cars which are fewer at this point.

With this new reality, we need to rethink our streets as a community and not merely as a convenience for delivery trucks. The City of Decatur needs to establish a City-wide speed limit of 25 miles per hour. Research has clearly established that speeds over 25 results in serious injury to children/people, but lower speeds improve the outcome and results in a lesser injury. Other than emergency vehicles responding to a call, there is no necessity for anyone to be traveling faster on residential streets.
– Kip Duchon
Decatur, GA

