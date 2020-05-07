Dear Decaturish – City wide speed limits need to be reduced

Dear Decaturish – City wide speed limits need to be reducedPhoto by Dan Whisenhunt
We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. To send your letter to the editor, email it to editor@decaturish.com.
Dear Decaturish,
With schools out for the year and summer activities for kids being canceled, one fact is clearly emerging: the new playground and people hangout is the street.
It is wonderful to see the crayon art, groups congregating, and bicycles, but also scary. It is not just little children but all ages. This past week walking our dogs right before bedtime there were several times we passed groups of teenagers sitting a circle in the street visiting with proper spatial distancing. They kept their eyes and ears open for approaching cars which are fewer at this point.
Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.