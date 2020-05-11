LOADING

Type to search

Dear Decaturish – Georgia needs ranked choice voting

campaign coverage Editor's Pick Metro ATL

Dear Decaturish – Georgia needs ranked choice voting

Decaturish.com May 11, 2020
Share

 

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. To send your letter to the editor, email it to editor@decaturish.com.

Dear Decaturish,

I write to share my support of ranked choice voting (RCV, also known as instant runoff).  As I understand it, the state of Georgia does not allow counties and municipalities to use RCV, instead of requiring primaries and runoffs, which are costly, confusing, and usually have very low turnout.  Decatur has high civic participation, but often had low voter turnout in runoffs, and transitioned to a no-runoff system in 2017, so now the top vote-getting candidate in city elections is declared the winner, even if they do not garner a majority of votes cast.

Ranked-choice voting is the simple act of ranking your candidates in order of preference, rather than just selecting one. The concept is not new, having been used in sports ranking and elsewhere for years. RCV does not favor one political party over another, instead encouraging all candidates to build consensus among voters.

Such diverse jurisdictions as Utah, Massachusetts, Alaska, Hawaii, and Kansas have embraced RCV for local or statewide elections, saving money while allowing voters to cast ballots in favor of the candidates they want, rather than against the candidates they dislike.

If you would like to learn more about RCV, go to www.fairvote.org.  If you support this nonpartisan effort, sign up at https://www.fairvote.org/get_involved so that your voice can be heard at the state and local level.

Sincerely yours,

Melissa Manrow

harmel codi

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus