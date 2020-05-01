Decatur Arts Alliance hosting virtual Spring events

Share









Decatur, GA – The Decatur Arts Alliance said in an announcement that they are offering online art experiences this spring. All events are free, open to the public, and are available on Facebook Live or Zoom.

Some may require registration through Eventbrite. Follow Decatur Arts Alliance on Facebook/Instagram and on their website for more details and updates.

Events:

– May 1 – 8:00 pm, Friday night with Beth and Sy (music) – Facebook Live at facebook.com/events/2596203590636048/

– May 3 –5:00 pm, Parading –In-Place Box Lanterns: Illuminated Diorama Workshop with Chantelle Rytter at facebook.com/events/272728300569411/

– May 8 – Live with Mike Killeen (Music) – Facebook Live at facebook.com/mikekilleenfanpage/

– May 8 – 10 – 8:00 – 10:00 pm, Decatur Lantern Parade – Parade in the Place – Social Distance Edition at decaturartsalliance.org/event/decatur-lantern-parade-in-place/

– May 15 – 8:00 pm, Kristen Englenz (music) Facebook Live at facebook.com/KristenEnglenz/

– May 22 – 8:00 pm, Steve “Left Hand” Lewis (music) Facebook Live at facebook.com/SteveLeftHandLewis/

TBA – Yemi Cambron, Muralist – Artist talk about her Decatur mural, Monuments: Our Immigrant Mothers, located in the ODD district

TBS – Corrina Mensoff, Sculptor – Artist talk about the piece, Start Where You Are, located in Legacy Park

