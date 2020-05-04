Decatur City Commission to consider agreement with Housing Authority for storm drainage work

Share









Decatur, GA- The Decatur City Commission at its May 4 meeting will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement with the Decatur Housing Authority.

The agreement is to pay for a storm drainage project at Allen Wilson Terrace and to provide a temporary construction easement. The apartment complex is located at 1450 Commerce Drive.

The City Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video.

Register in advance to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrdO2gqzItG9JWmMXjSxuxKP8gbLSpz-Eo. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

According to a memo from Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon, “The Allen Wilson stormwater system was built in 2010 during the property’s redevelopment. In March 2016, DHA conveyed and the city accepted ownership of the system. In 2018, we discovered that a section of the system had failed as a result of improper construction methods and has to be repaired and replaced.”

“During design of the repairs, DHA and the city determined that, in order to protect the Oliver House, a section of the system needed to be relocated away from the Oliver House,” the memo continues. “DHA understands the benefit of having the repairs, including the relocation, completed promptly by the city and has offered to advance funds to the city to help in the project’s completion. Specifically, DHA has agreed to provide $500,000 in temporary funding to assist in the construction costs of the project. The project has a construction budget of about $1.8 million. These funds will be offset against DHA’s annual stormwater fees and other stormwater fees until the advance is repaid.”

