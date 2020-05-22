Decatur Education Foundation Honors Distinguished High School Seniors with Scholarships

Share









Decatur, Ga. — The Decatur Education Foundation awards annually more than $50,000 in scholarships to 25 hard-working high school seniors, scholarships that are funded with community donations.

This year’s recipients were honored at a virtual presentation via Zoom, according to a press release. That video can be viewed after May 20, 2020 at http://www.decatureducationfoundation.org/2020scholarships.

The Decatur High School Class of 2020 DEF Scholarship Recipients are:

Haley Rose — Bailey Family Scholarship

Kamari Edwards –Trinity High School Class of 1965 Scholarship

McKenna Mooney — Gladding Family Scholarship

Shana Hose — Moore Family Scholarship

Jaxson Sprull — Moore Family Scholarship

Camilla Schneider — Madison Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Lauren Chapman — Blue & Gold Alumni Scholarship

Briana Gay — Coye Foundation Scholarship and Kennedy Segars Memorial Scholarship

Angel Johnson — Beatrice A. Pask Memorial Scholarship

Liza Watson — Shykia Ward-Reese Memorial Scholarship

Manar Alnedawi — Mary Elizabeth Brown Wilson Scholarship

Isis Harrow — Rachel Britain Memorial Scholarship

Ihsaan El-Amin — Harry Edwards Class of 1960 Memorial Scholarship

Alix Wagner — Sarah Lynn Woolf Memorial Scholarship

Nayeli Shad — Imani Thompson Twine Memorial Scholarship

Emily Miranda — Carl and Mae Renfroe Memorial Scholarship

Ki-Vinh Nguyen — Carl and Mae Renfroe Memorial Scholarship

Jordan Robinson — Bill Mealor, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Jackson Hills — Thomas Hauk Memorial Scholarship

Thomas Fuentes — Han C. Choi Memorial Scholarship

Jaida Thomas — Jeanne Bellville Taffs Memorial Scholarship

Lukas Clark — Patrick Family Scholarship

Kourtney Payne — Lawrence and Gertrude Paxton Memorial Scholarship

Chiffon Blair — Lawrence and Gertrude Paxton Memorial Scholarship

Amaya Bennett — Rotary Club of Decatur Scholarship

