Decatur Education Foundation Honors Distinguished High School Seniors with Scholarships

Decatur Education Foundation Honors Distinguished High School Seniors with ScholarshipsDecatur High School, City Schools of Decatur, 310 N. McDonough Street.
Decatur, Ga. — The Decatur Education Foundation awards annually more than $50,000 in scholarships to 25 hard-working high school seniors, scholarships that are funded with community donations.
This year’s recipients were honored at a virtual presentation via Zoom, according to a press release. That video can be viewed after May 20, 2020 at http://www.decatureducationfoundation.org/2020scholarships.
The Decatur High School Class of 2020 DEF Scholarship Recipients are:
Haley Rose — Bailey Family Scholarship
Kamari Edwards –Trinity High School Class of 1965 Scholarship
McKenna Mooney — Gladding Family Scholarship
Shana Hose — Moore Family Scholarship
Jaxson Sprull — Moore Family Scholarship
Camilla Schneider — Madison Lewis Memorial Scholarship
Lauren Chapman — Blue & Gold Alumni Scholarship
Briana Gay — Coye Foundation Scholarship and Kennedy Segars Memorial Scholarship
Angel Johnson — Beatrice A. Pask Memorial Scholarship
Liza Watson — Shykia Ward-Reese Memorial Scholarship
Manar Alnedawi — Mary Elizabeth Brown Wilson Scholarship
Isis Harrow — Rachel Britain Memorial Scholarship
Ihsaan El-Amin — Harry Edwards Class of 1960 Memorial Scholarship
Alix Wagner — Sarah Lynn Woolf Memorial Scholarship
Nayeli Shad — Imani Thompson Twine Memorial Scholarship
Emily Miranda — Carl and Mae Renfroe Memorial Scholarship
Ki-Vinh Nguyen — Carl and Mae Renfroe Memorial Scholarship
Jordan Robinson — Bill Mealor, Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Jackson Hills — Thomas Hauk Memorial Scholarship
Thomas Fuentes — Han C. Choi Memorial Scholarship
Jaida Thomas — Jeanne Bellville Taffs Memorial Scholarship
Lukas Clark — Patrick Family Scholarship
Kourtney Payne — Lawrence and Gertrude Paxton Memorial Scholarship
Chiffon Blair — Lawrence and Gertrude Paxton Memorial Scholarship
Amaya Bennett — Rotary Club of Decatur Scholarship
