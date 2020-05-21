Decatur Superintendent David Dude donates $20,000 bonus to cafeteria workers and custodians

Share









Decatur, GA – The Decatur School Board recently awarded Superintendent David Dude a $20,000 performance bonus.

Dude turned around and used it to pay school nutrition and custodial staff who were on the front-lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. These employees continued working while schools remained closed. During the closure, CSD served meals to students who needed them.

The money will go to 66 staff members based on how many hours they worked after schools closed on March 13.

This chart illustrates how the funds will be distributed:

Dude said he was grateful to the frontline workers and wanted to show his appreciation.

“I am once again humbled that the Board has awarded me my full bonus,” he said. “My success is directly tied to the amazing colleagues I work with throughout the district. In this extraordinary time, I wanted to share my good fortune with those who have most directly been serving our students through our student nutrition program. These awesome staff members have continued coming to work in order to keep students fed. While others could work virtually, the work done by these staff can only be done in person. I am very proud of the work they have done. These additional funds will approximately double the amount they are paid during this period of online learning.”

The School Board said the gesture was Dude’s idea.

“David earned every penny of the bonus, and we were pleased to award it to him,” the School Board said via email. “We are very happy with the job he is doing for our kids. He is an effective leader who works hard and understands this community. We believe that his handling of the changes due to COVID, the management of the district staff as well as COVID communication have been stellar. The Board did not ask David to redistribute his bonus to the front-line staff. This was entirely his initiative. It was incredibly generous of him, and this generosity is one thing that makes him such a great leader. We are fortunate to have him and intend to keep him.”

