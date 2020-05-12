Decatur to furlough 20 part-time employees due to COVID-19 pandemic

Share









Decatur, GA – The city of Decatur announced it will furlough 20 year-round, part-time employees effective May 23.

The furlough is “due to the unprecedented issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting closure of city facilities and cancellation of all city programs and activities.”

The city of Decatur recently canceled all of its summer camps. The announcement did not include a list of the positions that would be furloughed. Decaturish has requested one.

“We remain committed to continuing to provide high quality services to the community especially during this public health emergency,” City Manager Andrea Arnold said. “However, the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis requires that we must make some difficult decisions to control expenses. Our employees are our most important resource, and any decision that negatively impacts our employees is not an easy one.”

The city said the furlough is anticipated to be temporary and short-term. The city wants to recall workers as soon as possible.

Decatur isn’t the only city grappling with the financial implications of COVID-19. As the city of Tucker crafts its budget, its revenue projections are down $2.9 million.

