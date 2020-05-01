Decatur will resume yard waste collection on May 4

Share









Decatur, GA – The city of Decatur announced that it will restart yard waste collection services on May 4.

“The health and protection of our employees and community are our top priority,” the city announced. “We want to make sure they can do their job safely and return home to their families safely. Conserving our resources now will help ensure that we have the capacity to pick up everybody’s garbage and recycling in the future. Check our website often for any updates at decaturga.com/yard-waste.”

Here are the yard waste collection and sanitation requirements, provided by the city of Decatur:

Yard Waste Collection Requirements – Yard trimmings must be placed into single-use yard waste bags or a container no larger than 32- gallons. – Bundles of sticks, hedge clippings, and small brush must be securely tied and not exceed 4 feet in length or 50 pounds. Given the highly dynamic response to this pandemic, we will continue to monitor the ongoing situation very closely and adjust our services as circumstances dictate. Please stay safe and thanks for your understanding and patience during this difficult time. General Information: Sanitation Requirements – Set Out Time. All garbage, trash, recyclables, yard trimmings, furniture and appliances for collection must be ready for collection by 7:30 a.m. on collection day. (See code section 82-34 (e) in the City of Decatur Code of Ordinances.) Arrival times will vary due to many conditions, but no collector will arrive before 7:30 a.m. – Containers on the Curb. Refuse and recycling containers may be not placed at the curb before 5 p.m. the day before collection and must be removed from the curb by midnight on collection day. (See code section 82-34 (f) in the City of Decatur Code of Ordinances.) · For more information regarding sanitation requirements, see code Section 82-43 in the City of Decatur Code of Ordinances.

