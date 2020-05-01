Decaturish now has more than 1,000 paying supporters

Share









Decaturish.com reached a new milestone this week.

There are now more than 1,000 people paying to support local news in the Decatur area. As of 9:36 a.m. on May 1, there are officially 1019 paying supporters.

Decaturish started as a humble blog in 2013. It has evolved into a go-to news source for our community, and our community has responded by showing its support for us. The extra support couldn’t have come at a better time. The economic downturn has hurt our ability to retain and attract advertisers. While some businesses have stepped up to fill that void, overall revenues are lower than we would usually expect at this time of year.

Reader support is saving us, literally. When this pandemic passes, we will emerge stronger than before. We’ll be able to dig deeper, cover more ground and tell more stories about our community. Your support also helps us avoid sticking our news behind a paywall.

