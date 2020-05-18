LOADING

DeKalb County Board of Health deploying COVID-19 testing teams

Dan Whisenhunt May 18, 2020
Medical personnel prepare for COVID-19 testing at the House of Hope Atlanta pop up site May, 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Board of Health will deploy two community testing teams to address “health disparities and high numbers of COVID-19 cases in identified DeKalb County zip codes.”

The board eventually wants to deploy a total of six testing teams.

Starting May 20, the teams will be stationed at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Ga. 30084

COVID-19 testing is free and open to everyone. But registration is required. To register online, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1, the county Board of Health says.

“Getting tested for COVID-19 is now more urgent than ever, and more available,” DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford said in the announcement. “We must be accessible to those who don’t have the resources to travel great distances for testing. By going into ZIP Codes with the greatest COVID-19 burden, we can identify cases and protect the community. We will also be looking at areas that may not have high burden because testing has not been made available.”

harmel codi

