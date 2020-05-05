LOADING

Dekalb County School District awarded $3.8 million digital learning grant

Avondale Estates Metro ATL Tucker

Decaturish.com May 5, 2020
Photo provided by the DeKalb County School District.
By Alex Brown, contributor

DeKalb County, GA  – Distance learning has brought the concerns of the “digital divide” — the lack of access to reliable internet or technology necessary for learning — to the forefront. To help repair the digital divide and provide all students with access to education, the Georgia Department of Education has awarded the Dekalb County School District $3.8 million in digital learning grants.

The one-time digital learning grant applies to 25 schools across the district. The Georgia Department of Education awarded $21 million statewide.

Based on the technology needs survey and evidence-based research, the identified schools will receive grant funds to purchase devices for students in grades Pre-K-5, Wi-Fi hotspots, and instructional software programs along with professional development. The grant-funded hardware will be a supplemental quantity of digital devices for all grade levels.

Due to the COVID-19 school closures, districts have shifted to digital learning to ensure the safety of students and staff. This grant provides an opportunity to support schools with ensuring the continuity of learning during this pandemic period and be a resource when students return to school.

