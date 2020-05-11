DeKalb County Schools announce virtual graduation schedule

Share









Stone Mountain, GA – DeKalb County Schools has published the End of Year Guide for Students and Families that discusses how the district will handle graduations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The options had included hosting graduation ceremonies during the week of June 22-27 as virtual ceremonies or hybrid face-to-face ceremonies. Based on current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies, face-to-face graduation ceremonies cannot be conducted in June.

The ultimate goal is to respect the wishes of the students based on the results of the senior survey for a face-to-face ceremony and provide proper closure to the school year, the press release says. The district has planned two graduation ceremonies:

– Virtual Graduation Ceremonies – the week of June 15-20 (click here for a PDF of the schedule).

– Face to Face Graduation – Dates to be determined (July or August time-frame). Seniors will receive their yearbooks, cap and gowns, and other items during Senior Week, May 11-15, as the seniors participate in celebratory virtual activities. All seniors, who have earned the required Carnegie units to meet all graduation requirements, will officially graduate on Friday, May 15, which is the date of record for end of the 2019-2020 school year for the DeKalb County School District.

Seniors will receive high school diplomas on May 21 from their local high schools. For the safety of students and staff, all local high school principals will devise a plan to adhere to the physical/social distancing guidance from the DeKalb Board of Health, Georgia Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the diplomas and other items are distributed.

