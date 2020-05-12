LOADING

DeKalb Department of Planning and Sustainability launch citizen survey

Metro ATL

Decaturish.com May 12, 2020
A map of DeKalb County.
Decatur, GA – In a recent press release, the DeKalb County Department of Planning and Sustainability says it has launched a new citizen survey to help inform future sustainability initiatives.

Citizens can access the 10-question survey by visiting www.dekalbcountyga.gov/planning and clicking “Green Survey” under the announcements, the press release says. The county is encouraging everyone to complete the survey by the end of the month, but depending on number of responses, the department may decide to keep it open longer and do more outreach.

Findings will help the department shape sustainability plans as the department works toward implementing additional environmentally-conscious practices. For questions about the survey, email sustainability@dekalbcountyga.gov.

