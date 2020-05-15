LOADING

DeKalb Police Officer strikes and kills pedestrian with police vehicle in Tucker, crash under investigation

Crime and public safety Tucker

Dan Whisenhunt May 15, 2020
Numerous police vehicles were on the scene of a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Thursday, May 14. A DeKalb County Police Officer struck and killed a pedestrian. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating. Photo provided to Decaturish.
Tucker, GA – A pedestrian died Thursday evening after a DeKalb County Police Officer hit him with a police SUV.

The officer, Charles Cole, said he did not see the pedestrian, identified as 66-year-old Charlie Mitchell. The initial police report lists Mitchell as being the “suspect at fault” and a spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol alleges that Mitchell “was crossing Hugh Howell Road in an area not designated for pedestrian traffic when he was struck by the officer.”

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. Georgia State Patrol is investigating. A DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson said Cole has been placed on administrative leave and the department “will comply fully with the investigation.”

