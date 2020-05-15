DeKalb Police Officer strikes and kills pedestrian with police vehicle in Tucker, crash under investigation

Share









Tucker, GA – A pedestrian died Thursday evening after a DeKalb County Police Officer hit him with a police SUV.

The officer, Charles Cole, said he did not see the pedestrian, identified as 66-year-old Charlie Mitchell. The initial police report lists Mitchell as being the “suspect at fault” and a spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol alleges that Mitchell “was crossing Hugh Howell Road in an area not designated for pedestrian traffic when he was struck by the officer.”

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. Georgia State Patrol is investigating. A DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson said Cole has been placed on administrative leave and the department “will comply fully with the investigation.”

