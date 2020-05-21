LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb to distribute food care baskets to residents

Food Metro ATL

DeKalb to distribute food care baskets to residents

Decaturish.com May 21, 2020
FILE PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES: Caitlin Nussak, a volunteer with Food for Life loads a truck with a box of groceries at the Neighborhood Church on McLendon Avenue to be delivered to a home April 22. Food for Life normally provides a central location for meal pickup but implemented home delivery due to the pandemic. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Government is working to mitigate food insecurity in the county by distributing 1,200 boxes of fresh produce and 1,200 bags of chicken to families and residents who have limited access to healthy food.

Each of the 1,200 COVID-19 Care Baskets will include 20 pounds of Georgia-grown fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of chicken.

On Friday, May 22, beginning at 2 p.m., the county will host two drive-thru food distribution events where residents will receive a basket containing one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and one 10-pound bag of frozen chicken hindquarters.

The care baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at:

– Panthersville Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga.

– Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, Ga.

Proof of DeKalb County residency is required to receive a care basket.

The county is partnering with Clarkston Community Center, Telemundo Atlanta television and La Vision newspaper to distribute the food.

According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, DeKalb County has experienced a 40 percent increase in the number of people suffering from food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food distribution event grew out of a partnership between DeKalb County Government and the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever” campaign. The county appropriated $40,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and chicken.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

harmel codi

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus