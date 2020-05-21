DeKalb to distribute food care baskets to residents

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Government is working to mitigate food insecurity in the county by distributing 1,200 boxes of fresh produce and 1,200 bags of chicken to families and residents who have limited access to healthy food.

Each of the 1,200 COVID-19 Care Baskets will include 20 pounds of Georgia-grown fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of chicken.

On Friday, May 22, beginning at 2 p.m., the county will host two drive-thru food distribution events where residents will receive a basket containing one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and one 10-pound bag of frozen chicken hindquarters.

The care baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at:

– Panthersville Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga.

– Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, Ga.

Proof of DeKalb County residency is required to receive a care basket.

The county is partnering with Clarkston Community Center, Telemundo Atlanta television and La Vision newspaper to distribute the food.

According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, DeKalb County has experienced a 40 percent increase in the number of people suffering from food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food distribution event grew out of a partnership between DeKalb County Government and the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever” campaign. The county appropriated $40,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and chicken.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

