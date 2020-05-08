DeKalb transforms summer job program into virtual career academy

Share









DECATUR, GA — In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, the DeKalb Summer Youth Employment Program has been transformed into the DeKalb Virtual Career Academy, a press release announced.

Registration for the program will be open May 8-14. The program, which runs from June 1 to July 31, will provide career development, education enrichment and summer income for 850 youth, ages 14 to 24, who will be paid $9 per hour while learning online.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has stifled America’s economy,” County CEO Michael Thurmond said in the press release. “The innovative partnership with the DeKalb County School District and Georgia Piedmont Technical College inspired us to reimagine our summer jobs program as a virtual career academy. By working together we have created much-needed employment and career development opportunities for our youth.”

While the primary mission of the DeKalb Summer Youth Employment program remains unchanged, the curriculum and service delivery strategy has been revamped for a virtual experience. The DeKalb Virtual Career Academy (DVCA) is a cooperative effort by DeKalb County Government, DeKalb County School District, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, WorkSource DeKalb, and various public and private partners. The curriculum will offer academic enrichment courses and life skills and job readiness training in a structured virtual learning environment.

DeKalb Youth Virtual Academy, continued Academy interns may also earn credentialing credits in industries such as business technology, game design, website design, healthcare and education, while out-of-school youth will be provided General Equivalency Diploma (GED) instruction and counseling.

“Providing high school equivalency and GED test preparation training at no cost, in support of this endeavor, falls right in line with our mission of workforce development,” said Dr. Tavarez Holston, president of Georgia Piedmont Technical College. “When we work together, we are unstoppable.”

To qualify for enrollment in the DVCA, a youth must be a DeKalb County resident aged 14-24. Applicants will be randomly selected to participate in the program.

For more information or to register, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/careeracademy.

