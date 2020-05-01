Dekalb will pass out 10,000 masks and hand sanitizer

Share









Decatur, GA — Beginning Saturday, May 2, DeKalb County will pass out 10,000 masks along with hand sanitizer to residents over the next six weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a press release said.

“Along with physical distancing, masks and hand sanitizer are excellent methods to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, the district health director and CEO of the DeKalb County Board of Health. “DeKalb County Board of Health is delighted to support CEO Thurmond’s care package initiative.”

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has directed DeKalb County Police and Fire Rescue cadets and trainees to distribute COVID-19 care packets containing two disposable nonsurgical masks and a container of hand sanitizer, along with a card with tips on how to prevent the spread of the virus, the press release said.

Initial efforts will focus on economically disadvantaged communities that the DeKalb County Board of Health has identified as experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 infections. DeKalb County has the second-highest number of confirmed cases with more than 2,000 confirmed cases. There have been 48 confirmed deaths.

On April 23, CEO Thurmond issued his third executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic in which he urged residents to wear cloth face coverings at all times in public and continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents experiencing headache, fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, loss of sense of smell or taste, or sore throat, are urged to call 404-294-3700 and choose Option 1 to be scheduled for a test for COVID-19.

