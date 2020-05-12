LOADING

Donations extending reach of Decatur’s small business relief program

Business COVID-19 Decatur

Decaturish.com May 12, 2020
Church Street in Downtown Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — One week since the launch of Decatur’s Emergency Small Business Loan Program, city residents have increased its available funds with over $16,000 in personal donations.

These donations add to the $400,000 initially provided by the city and $100,000 from its Development Authorities, according to a press release from the city.

Resident donations are tax-deductible and can be made at www.legacydecatur.org.

The Emergency Loan Program is a collaboration between the city, its Development Authorities, and Legacy Decatur, a 501(c)(3) established by the city in 2015 to reinforce community values through partnerships and programs that support the city’s strategic goals.

The press release says applications for the Emergency Loan Program will be accepted through May 15. Information can be found here: www.decaturga.com/ed/page/covid-19-resources-decatur-businesses

