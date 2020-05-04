Former police officer’s lawsuit against city of Decatur dismissed, terms undisclosed

Share









Decatur, GA – A lawsuit alleging that the Decatur Police Department fired a police officer after he disclosed his mental illness has been dismissed.

Peter Bourne said his decision to disclose his mental illness to his superiors led to his firing from the Decatur Police Department. He sued the city of Decatur in November 2018, alleging the Police Department discriminated against him on the basis of his mental illness and his race.

“This is the exact reason a lot of people don’t seek out mental health help because they’re afraid if they do and their employer finds out, they’ll get terminated, especially in this line of work,” Bourne said in an interview last year.

Court records show the lawsuit was dismissed at the request of all parties on March 27. It was dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning the lawsuit is officially over.

His attorney declined to elaborate on whether there was a financial settlement involved in the dismissal.

“It has resolved,” his attorney said. “That is all I am allowed to say.”

A message to the city of Decatur wasn’t immediately returned.

