Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at House of Hope on May 4

Greater Decatur, GA – House of Hope in greater Decatur will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, May 4.

Tests will be offered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment.

The testing was coordinated by the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee, co-chaired by Dr. Bernice King and Leonardo Smith, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health and DeKalb County Board of Public Health.

“If you or a loved one has COVID-19 symptoms or you believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, this community-based site is your chance to find out if you have COVID-19,” the Governor’s Office said. “Pastors, local physicians, health ministers, and other community leaders are uniting to encourage residents to get tested.”

Testing is free and insurance is not required.

House of Hope Atlanta is located at 4650 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034

“This is near the Kroger Shopping Center,” the press release from the Governor’s Office said. “Pastor and Dr. E. Dewey Smith is pleased to host in service to the surrounding community as well as for the church’s members.”

Anyone above the age of 18 can be screened for testing, including people who are asymptomatic but believe they have been exposed to COVID-19. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

“Testing is administered by trusted healthcare professionals,” the Governor’s Office said. “Some medical staff may be members of the community where sites are located.”

The Governor’s Office said people have to pre-register by calling (404) 294-3700, then selecting Option 1, to schedule the appointment.

“Residents must be scheduled in order to enter the testing site location,” the Governor’s Office said. “Participants are emailed and sent a text of their scheduled testing time based on availability and site capacity. FDA-approved COVID-19 tests will be administered.”

People will be able to remain in their vehicles during the test, but there will be a walk-up testing booth available.

Here’s more information about what to expect during the event, provided by the Governor’s Office:

Register for a Test – Registration initiates screening criteria based on CDC guidelines to identify people eligible for free state testing. The criteria may change over time as public health needs related to COVID-19 response change. You may qualify for free testing even if you are asymptomatic but suspect you may have come into contact with the virus, or if you are asymptomatic but have underlying conditions including – but not limited to – high blood pressure, diabetes, or immune disorders. Getting Tested Helps the Community – It provides vital data to public health agencies on how the virus is impacting your community, identifies potential hotspots, and allows you and others to feel confident at work and home while you follow public health guidelines on social distancing and related restrictions.

