From the editor: Please support the Initiative for Affordable Housing on #GivingTuesday

Dan Whisenhunt May 5, 2020
Photo from reloom.org
DeKalb County, GA – Today is a special #GivingTuesday event to help nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Decaturish would like to give an endorsement to the Initiative for Affordable Housing. It’s a great organization that has been helping the homeless in our community since 1992.

Here is some more information about the Initiative for Affordable Housing:

“Initiative restores hope for families struggling with poverty and homelessness in the Metro Atlanta area with immediate housing, employment, financial assistance, and comprehensive social services to address root causes. Initiative also provides over 350 units of safe, permanent affordable housing for low-income families in DeKalb County and the City of Atlanta and operates re:loom–weaving a better life, which provides low-barrier employment, job training, and employment counseling for homeless and low-income individuals. Each year, Initiative serves over 650 low-income residents through its three programs.”

Decaturish has been proud to support the Initiative for Affordable Housing over the years and they are worthy of your support, too. To donate, click here.

And if you have any nonprofits you’re supporting today, please feel free to drop a link in the comments.

