GBI investigates shooting involving DeKalb County Police officer

Crime and public safety Metro ATL

GBI investigates shooting involving DeKalb County Police officer

Dan Whisenhunt May 24, 2020
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo obtained via Wikimedia Commons
Greater Decatur, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate a shooting involving a DeKalb County Police Officer.

The shooting occurred on Sunday morning, May 24.

“Shortly before 6:30 a.m. this morning, a DKPD officer was involved in a shooting incident at a convenience store located on 3800 block of North Decatur Road,” a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department said. “One person, a male, was injured and transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. No one else was injured. The incident has been turned over to the GBI and is under investigation.”

A spokesperson for GBI confirmed the investigation but didn’t have any other details. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

