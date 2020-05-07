Georgia has 31,309 COVID-19 cases and 1,336 deaths; DeKalb updates list of affected zip codes

Share









Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia reports that as of 12:30 p.m. on May 7 there are 31,309 COVID-19 cases and 1,336 related deaths.

There are 1,366 ICU admissions and 5,816 hospitalizations.

Fulton County has 3,250 cases and 137 deaths. DeKalb County has 2,391 cases and 61 deaths.

The DeKalb County Board of Health also has updated its list of cases by zip code:

Zip COVID-19 Count 30084 187 30083 184 30058 174 30034 156 30032 135 30038 130 30329 110 30021 106 (blank) 103 30341 97 30340 92 30319 82 30087 75 30033 72 30316 69 30030 67 30035 67 30088 65 30294 64 30345 57 30338 56 30360 32 30317 24 30307 22 30002 17 30288 16 30324 13 30306 12 30346 9 30079 5 30342 5 30322 4 30031 3 30320 3 30349 3 30085 2 30308 2 30019 1 30037 1 30039 1 30043 1 30045 1 30060 1 30067 1 30070 1 30072 1 30074 1 30076 1 30094 1 30096 1 30115 1 30122 1 30132 1 30218 1 30274 1 30301 1 30309 1 30318 1 30328 1 30331 1 30350 1 30359 1 30366 1 31146 1 31156 1

Here are the numbers reported since April 27.

All data was collected at noon unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)