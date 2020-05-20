Georgia now reports 39,647 COVID-19 cases and 1,687 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia as of May 20 has 39,647 COVID-19 cases and 1,687 related deaths.

There are 1,617 ICU admissions and 7,107 hospitalizations.

In Fulton County, there are 3,801 reported cases and 174 deaths. In DeKalb County, there are 2,940 cases and 87 deaths.

All data is provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health and is presumed to be accurate. Here are the numbers reported since April 27. All data was collected at mid-day unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, May 19 – 38,721 cases, 1,664 deaths

Monday, May 18 – 38,081 cases, 1,642 deaths

Sunday, May 17 – 37,642 cases, 1,606 deaths (data collected at 5 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16 – 37,147 cases, 1,592 deaths (data collected at 5:30 p.m.)

Friday, May 15 – 36,681 cases, 1,557 deaths

Thursday, May 14 – 35,858 cases, 1,527 deaths

Wednesday, May 13 – 35,245 cases, 1,493 deaths

Tuesday, May 12 – 34,635 cases, 1,461 deaths

Monday, May 11 – 33,927 cases, 1,441 deaths

Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths (Data collected at 5:07 p.m.)

Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths (Data collected at 5:42 p.m.)

Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths

Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths

Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)

Saturday, May 2 – 28,304 cases, 1,173 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)

Friday, May 1 – 27,023 cases, 1,140 deaths

Thursday, April 30 – 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths

Wednesday, April 29 – 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths

Tuesday, April 28 – 24,606 cases, 1,025 deaths

Monday, April 27 – 23,773 cases, 942 deaths

To see the full report, click here.

Gov. Brian Kemp says that Georgia has reached its lowest number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 since early April.

“At 986 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized, Georgia has seen an approximate 12% decrease over the last week with 1,125 patients hospitalized on May 12, and a 34% decrease from 1,500 patients hospitalized on May 1,” Kemp’s office.

Gov. Kemp allowed the statewide shelter-in-place order to expire on April 30 and has allowed many businesses to reopen. On April 30, he extended the public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020. He also ordered the medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

