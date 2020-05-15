Georgia officially has 36,681 COVID-19 cases and 1,557 deaths; data called into question

Georgia officially has 36,681 COVID-19 cases and 1,557 deaths; data called into questionGov. Brian Kemp speaks during an April 8 press conference. Image obtained via Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Atlanta, GA – Georgia has officially reported 36,681 COVID-19 cases and 1,557 deaths.
There are 1,534 ICU admissions and 6,438 hospitalizations. In Fulton County, there are 3,641 cases and 159 deaths. In DeKalb County there are 2,717 cases and 75 deaths. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.
The data is provided daily by the state Department of Public Health. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that this data is being called into question. The article says state reports have erroneously shown improvement in the number of COVID-19 cases when numbers have held steady or dropped very little. Gov. Kemp’s Office said the misleading information was due to a mistake. But it’s the third reporting error in three weeks, the AJC reported. To read the full story, click here.
There is no other source for state-level COVID-19 data, which Decaturish reports daily. These reports presume the accuracy of this data.
Here are the numbers reported since April 27. All data was collected at mid-day unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, May 14 – 35,858 cases, 1,527 deaths
Wednesday, May 13 – 35,245 cases, 1,493 deaths
Tuesday, May 12 – 34,635 cases, 1,461 deaths
Monday, May 11 – 33,927 cases, 1,441 deaths
Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths (Data collected at 5:07 p.m.)
Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths (Data collected at 5:42 p.m.)
Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths
Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths
Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths
Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths
Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths
Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)
Saturday, May 2 – 28,304 cases, 1,173 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)
Friday, May 1 – 27,023 cases, 1,140 deaths
Thursday, April 30 – 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths
Wednesday, April 29 – 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths
Tuesday, April 28 – 24,606 cases, 1,025 deaths
Monday, April 27 – 23,773 cases, 942 deaths
Gov. Brian Kemp allowed the statewide shelter-in-place order to expire on April 30 and has allowed many businesses to reopen. On April 30, he extended the public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020. He also ordered the medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020.
The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.
According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
