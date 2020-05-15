Georgia officially has 36,681 COVID-19 cases and 1,557 deaths; data called into question

Share









For more information about how the state tracks COVID-19 cases and how to interpret these reports, click here.

Atlanta, GA – Georgia has officially reported 36,681 COVID-19 cases and 1,557 deaths.

There are 1,534 ICU admissions and 6,438 hospitalizations. In Fulton County, there are 3,641 cases and 159 deaths. In DeKalb County there are 2,717 cases and 75 deaths. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The data is provided daily by the state Department of Public Health. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that this data is being called into question. The article says state reports have erroneously shown improvement in the number of COVID-19 cases when numbers have held steady or dropped very little. Gov. Kemp’s Office said the misleading information was due to a mistake. But it’s the third reporting error in three weeks, the AJC reported. To read the full story, click here.

There is no other source for state-level COVID-19 data, which Decaturish reports daily. These reports presume the accuracy of this data.

Here are the numbers reported since April 27. All data was collected at mid-day unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, May 14 – 35,858 cases, 1,527 deaths

Wednesday, May 13 – 35,245 cases, 1,493 deaths

Tuesday, May 12 – 34,635 cases, 1,461 deaths

Monday, May 11 – 33,927 cases, 1,441 deaths

Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths (Data collected at 5:07 p.m.)

Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths (Data collected at 5:42 p.m.)

Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths

Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths

Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)