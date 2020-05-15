Georgia Power donates $100K towards improving COVID-19 tests

Share









A press release this week says the Georgia Power Foundation donated $100,000 to help Augusta University continue ramping up statewide COVID-19 screening and testing efforts to fight the pandemic. Gov. Brian Kemp recently asked Augusta University Health to partner with the Georgia National Guard to coordinate centralized scheduling for multiple COVID-19 specimen point of collection sites around the state.

Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation, Inc., agreed that Augusta University’s work to increase testing stands to benefit the entire state, the press release said.

“We know that our neighbors have faced unique circumstances since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Georgia Power, we are committed to standing with partners such as Augusta University Health as they work to provide valuable support to our communities during this challenging time,” Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power, said in the press release. “This investment will help ensure that necessary testing is widely available to all Georgians.”

Since March, when Augusta University began its COVID-19 response efforts, over 13,000 hotline calls have been answered, more than 14,000 telemedicine screenings have been completed through the AU Health ExpressCare app and nearly 7,000 specimen collections have been made at drive-thru locations around the state, according to the press release.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.