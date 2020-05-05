Georgia reports 29,598 cases, 1,258 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA – Here is the latest data on COVID-19, provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Currently, Georgia has 29,598 cases and 1,258 reported deaths. There are 1,307 ICU admissions and 5,591 hospitalizations.

In Fulton County, there are 3,073 cases and 129 deaths. In DeKalb County, there are 2,259 cases and 58 deaths.

Here are the numbers reported since April 27.

All data was collected at noon unless otherwise noted.

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)