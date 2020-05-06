Georgia reports 30,602 COVID-19 cases, 1,306 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA – Here is the latest data on COVID-19, provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Currently, Georgia has 30,602 COVID-19 cases and 1,306 COVID-19 deaths.

There are 5,723 hospitalizations and 1,331 ICU admissions.

In Fulton County, there are 3,242 reported cases and 130 deaths. In DeKalb County, there are 2,354 reported cases and 59 deaths.

Here are the numbers reported since April 27.

All data was collected at noon unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)