Georgia reports 31,722 COVID-19 cases, 1,356 deaths

Share









For more information about how the state tracks COVID-19 cases and how to interpret these reports, click here.

Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia reports that as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8, there are 31,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,356 confirmed deaths.

There are 1,389 confirmed ICU admissions and 5,886 confirmed hospitalizations.

Fulton County has recorded 3,265 cases and 137 deaths. DeKalb County has recorded 2,400 cases and 62 deaths.

Here are the numbers reported since April 27.

All data was collected around noon unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, May 7 — 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths

Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)