UPDATE: Georgia reports 33,927 COVID-19 cases, 1,441 deaths

For more information about how the state tracks COVID-19 cases and how to interpret these reports, click here.

Atlanta, GA – As of 1 p.m. on May 11, there are 33,927 COVID-19 cases and 1,441 related deaths.

There are 1,414 ICU admissions and 6,015 hospitalizations.

Fulton County has 3,516 cases and 145 deaths. DeKalb County has 2,544 cases and 71 deaths.

Here are the numbers reported since April 27.

All data was collected around noon unless otherwise noted. Going forward, the daily Decaturish COVID-19 reports will reflect data gathered at 1 p.m. due to changes in how the state updates its data.

Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths (Data collected at 5:07 p.m.)

Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths (Data collected at 5:42 p.m.)

Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths.

Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths

Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)