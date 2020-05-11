UPDATE: Georgia reports 33,927 COVID-19 cases, 1,441 deaths

UPDATE: Georgia reports 33,927 COVID-19 cases, 1,441 deathsMarta Bus stop near the CDC in Atlanta, April, 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta, GA – As of 1 p.m. on May 11, there are 33,927 COVID-19 cases and 1,441 related deaths.
There are 1,414 ICU admissions and 6,015 hospitalizations.
Fulton County has 3,516 cases and 145 deaths. DeKalb County has 2,544 cases and 71 deaths.
Here are the numbers reported since April 27.
All data was collected around noon unless otherwise noted. Going forward, the daily Decaturish COVID-19 reports will reflect data gathered at 1 p.m. due to changes in how the state updates its data.
Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths (Data collected at 5:07 p.m.)
Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths (Data collected at 5:42 p.m.)
Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths.
Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths
Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths
Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths
Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths
Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)
Saturday, May 2 – 28,304 cases, 1,173 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)
Friday, May 1 – 27,023 cases, 1,140 deaths
Thursday, April 30 – 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths,
Wednesday, April 29 – 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths
Tuesday, April 28 – 24,606 cases, 1,025 deaths
Monday, April 27 – 23,773 cases, 942 deaths
In a Tweet on May 9, Gov. Brian Kemp said, “Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th. Today also marks the lowest total of ventilators in use (897 with 1,945 available).”
Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th.
Today also marks the lowest total of ventilators in use (897 with 1,945 available).
We will win this fight together! pic.twitter.com/byxACEiQCp
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 9, 2020
This data is not in the daily reports provided by the Department of Public Health and Decaturish has been able to determine where the governor is getting this information. A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office said this data will be provided in future reports produced by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
Gov. Brian Kemp allowed the statewide shelter-in-place order to expire on April 30 and has allowed many businesses to reopen. On April 30, he extended the public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020. He also ordered the medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020.
The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.
According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
