Georgia surpasses 29,000 COVID-19 cases, reports more than 1,200 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia reported 575 more COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths since Sunday, May 3.

The state now has 29,177 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,211 deaths. There are 5,464 hospitalizations and 1,271 ICU admissions.

Fulton County has 3,051 confirmed cases and 127 confirmed deaths. DeKalb County has 2,245 confirmed cases and 57 confirmed deaths.

Here are the cases reported since April 27. All data was collected at noon unless otherwise noted.

Sunday, May 3 – Cases 28,602, Deaths: 1,177 (Data collected at 3 p.m.)

Saturday, May 2 – 28,304 cases, 1,173 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.) Friday, May 1 – 27,023 cases, 1,140 deaths Thursday, April 30 – 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths, Wednesday, April 29 – 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths Tuesday, April 28 – 24,606 cases, 1,025 deaths Monday, April 27 – 23,773 cases, 942 deaths

This information is provided by the state Department of Public Health and is presumed to be accurate. To see the full report, click here.

Gov. Brian Kemp allowed the statewide shelter-in-place order to expire on April 30 and has allowed many businesses to reopen. On April 30, he extended the public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020. He also ordered the medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

[adsanity id=”60628″ align=”alignright” /